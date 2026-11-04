With winter setting in, smog raises pollution concerns in Jalandhar

Jalandhar residents woke up to a hazy morning on Tuesday, with a nip in the air signalling the onset of winter. As temperatures begin to dip, a layer of smog has become visible, raising concerns over deteriorating air quality even as the paddy harvesting season nears its end and Diwali approaches.

Pollutants from vehicular traffic, farm fires, crackers, construction activity and other emissions continue to contribute to the deteriorating air quality. Even though the number of farm fires reported this season is relatively lower, their contribution to pollution remains a concern, particularly as temperature dips and atmospheric conditions become less favourable for the dispersion of pollutants.

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The situation has also brought the focus back on the effectiveness of paddy straw management measures being implemented by the district administration and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). The AQI level in Jalandhar has been found to be fluctuating between 135 and 162 in the past three days, falling in the moderate category so far.

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Manvir Singh, a regular morning walker, said, "I could feel the smog the moment I stepped out of the house. The air did not feel fresh. I decided to come back home early cutting short my walk."

Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia said nearly 90 per cent of the paddy crop in the district had been harvested. He said, "Almost 75 per cent of the paddy straw has been managed through various methods.

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Ex-situ management, under which paddy straw is collected and transported for utilisation outside the fields, accounted for nearly 45 per cent of the total straw management. We are encouraging this method because of the greater utility of the straw and the availability of machinery, including balers, for its collection."

The DC said the administration was also monitoring reports of farm fires and verifying each incident before taking action. Of the 43 reports of farm fires received so far, only 23 were found to be correct. The remaining 20 were cross-checked by the authorities but were found not to be related to paddy straw burning.

Dr Ravinder Verma, ENT specialist in Kapurthala, said, "With air getting polluted due to smoke and paddy straw cutting, patients begin to complain of nasal congestion and allergies. It happens every year around this time. Thankfully, so far the number of patients visiting doctors is so far relatively less."