Woman, 3 others booked for murder

Nakodar, September 16
The Nakodar Sadar police have booked four persons, including a woman, on the charge of murdering a Bathinda youth.
Station House Officer Palwindar Singh said the accused had been identified as Ramandeep Kaur and Amrik Singh, both residents of Daya Kalan village (Moga), Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Ward No.13 (Moga), and Ajit Singh, a resident of Bandalan village (Jagraon).
Nachhatar Singh, a resident of Kothe Kaur Singh Wale (Ablu) village under Nehian Wala police station in Bathinda, complained to the police that the accused allegedly murdered his son Manprit Singh (22) and dumped his body on a roadside near Kang Sahibu village.
He said Manprit had worked with a Jalandhar hospital before shifting to a Moga hospital three years ago. He said he had registered a report at Division No.4 police station on September 9 in connection with the disappearance of his son. On Thursday, the police informed me about a body found near Kang Sahibu village under the Nakodar Sadar police station.
Nachhtar Singh said he reached the spot and identified the body of his son. He said his son developed a relationship with Ramandeep Kaur while serving in Moga hospital. Mukesh Yadav, who was against the relationship, along with other accused threatened his son and made unsuccessful attempts to attack him, he added.
Nachhtar Singh said his son left Moga hospital and joined Jalandhar hospital, but the accused followed him and kidnapped him on September 6 and murdered him.
The SHO said a case under Sections 302 and 34I of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused and further investigations were on.
