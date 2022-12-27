Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, December 26

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested a woman, Bholi, who was absconding in an extortion case in which her accomplices posing as police officials used to extort money from private persons by threatening to register police cases against them.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said after an inquiry on August 31 last year, the VB had registered a case under Sections 388, 389, 411, 179, 171, 120-B of the IPC and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Jalandhar. The case was registered on the complaint of Gurdeep Singh of Mari Buchian village in Gurdaspur.

The complainant had alleged that Jyoti, a resident of Sidhwan Dona, Kapurthala, and his accomplice Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Hathi Khanna, Kapurthala, recorded his video and were threatening him to pay money by conning as Assistant Sub-Inspector and Constable, respectively. The suspects, along with their woman accomplice Bholi, a resident of Wassal Chak, Gurdaspur district, demanded Rs 4 lakh to return his Aadhaar card and credit card.

He further alleged that the suspects had already taken Rs 5,000 in cash and withdrew Rs 30,000 through his credit card.

The spokesperson said the conmen had demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant in this regard. The VB had arrested two persons red-handed while taking the money. The woman was evading arrest for the past more than one year.

During investigation, it came to light that both persons used to don police uniform to extort money from private persons and the woman was helping them in committing the crime.

The complaint

The complainant had alleged that Jyoti, a resident of Sidhwan Dona, Kapurthala, and his accomplice Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Hathi Khanna, Kapurthala, recorded his video and were threatening him to pay money by conning as Assistant Sub-Inspector and Constable, respectively. The suspects, along with their woman accomplice Bholi, a resident of Wassal Chak, Gurdaspur district, demanded Rs 4 lakh to return his Aadhaar card and credit card.

2 suspects already arrested

A VB spokesperson said the conmen had demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant in this regard. The VB had arrested two persons red-handed while taking the money. The woman was evading arrest for the past more than one year.