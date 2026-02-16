Woman alleges dowry harassment; husband, mother-in-law booked

After a woman alleged harassment over dowry, a case was registered at the Phillaur police station under Sections 406 and 498-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complainant, Sonia Kumari, a resident of Aashahur village, approached the police with allegations against her husband Neeraj Kumar and her mother-in-law Gejo, both residents of Upl Khalsa, Noormahal. The complaint claimed that at the time of marriage, gold ornaments and other articles were given by her family to her in-laws.

These items included a motorcycle, air conditioner, refrigerator and a washing machine, she stated. The complainant alleged that these articles were entrusted to her husband and mother-in-law, but were neither returned nor accounted for. She claimed that she was subjected to mental and emotional harassment over additional dowry demands.

Following receipt of the complaint, the police initiated an inquiry and subsequently registered an FIR. Preliminary investigation proceedings have commenced.

Officials confirmed that one of the accused is yet to be taken into custody, and efforts were on to complete procedural requirements under the law. They stated stated that the investigation would proceed in accordance with due legal process, and all parties would be given an opportunity to present their statements.

While Section 406 of the IPC pertains to criminal breach of trust, Section 498-A addresses cruelty by a husband or his relatives toward a married woman, particularly in cases involving dowry-related harassment. Both provisions carry significant legal consequences upon conviction.