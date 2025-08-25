Woman alleges sexual assault by neighbour

A woman from Prempura Upla Mohalla, Sultanpur Lodhi, has lodged a complaint, alleging that her neighbour attempted to sexually assault her last night.

Advertisement

According to an FIR, the complainant was previously married to Ajay, also a resident of the same locality. The couple had a daughter, but later separated after divorce. In her statement to the police, the victim stated that on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, she was sleeping in her room with a window open due to hot weather conditions. Around 11.55 pm, her neighbour, identified as Rajan, allegedly entered the room and tried to sexually assault her.

The police have registered a case on the basis of the victim’s statement and begun further investigation into the matter.