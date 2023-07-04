Woman among 2 booked for fraud

Hoshiarpur, July 3
The district police have booked two persons, including a woman, for allegedly duping people of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad in two separate cases.
Bharat Bhushan, a resident of Bullanwadi, told the police that Kanwaljit Singh Bala, a travel agent from Chandigarh, allegedly duped him of Rs 7.50 lakh on the pretext of sending him to England.
Gurdev Singh of Palaki village told the Mukerian police that a travel agent, Preeti, allegedly duped him of Rs 12.50 lakh on the pretext of sending his son Gagandeep Singh to America.
