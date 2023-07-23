Woman among 2 held with heroin

Jalandhar, July 22
The Phillaur police arrested two drug peddlers with 13 grams of heroin.
Subham, alias Gaggoo, a resident of Ganna Pind, was arrested and 8 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession. Deepali, a resident of Majra village in Pathankot, was arrested with 5 grams of heroin.
A case under Sections 21-B of the NDPS Act was registered against the duo. The police said they were clandestinely selling drugs around Ganna Pind since long. Shubham had a criminal past as several cases were already registered against him.
