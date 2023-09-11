Woman among 2 held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 10

The police arrested two drug smugglers with 32 grams of heroin from Rahon and Sadar Banga in Nawanshahr.

A woman, identified as Disho, was arrested with seven grams of heroin from Sadar Banga. The police said they laid a naka for checking suspicious persons. They saw a woman coming towards them. After seeing the police, she got scared and changed her way. She also threw a packet on the roadside.

“On suspicion, we checked the polythene bag. During checking, the police recovered heroin from the bag,” the police said.

A person, identified as Paramjeet Singh, was arrested with 25 grams of heroin from Rahon. The police said the suspect was arrested during a checking in the area. “The suspect had kept the heroin in a polythene bag,” he said.

Cases under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act were registered against the suspects.

