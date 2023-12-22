Woman among 2 held with opium

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 21

The CIA staff of the city police arrested two persons, including a woman, with 2-kg opium here today. The suspects have been identified as Raj Kumar, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, and Jubena, a resident of Kotla village near Chintpurni.

DCP (Investigation) Harvinder Singh Virk said a team of the CIA staff, which was present on the Ladowali road for checking, nabbed Raj Kumar and Jubena on suspicion. During checking, 1.5-kg opium was recovered from Raj Kumar and 500-gm opium from Jubena.

He said the suspects were habitual offenders as a case of smuggling was already registered against each of them at Bareilly and Ludhiana.

“They have been sent to police remand for further investigation. We expect to arrest more persons involved with them in this trade,” the DCP said.

A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Navi Baradari police station.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Uttar Pradesh