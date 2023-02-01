Woman among 2 peddlers held

Phagwara, January 31
The Bilga police have arrested two drug peddlers including a woman on the charge of selling heroin and intoxicant tablets. SHO Mohinder Pal said 4 grams of heroin and 50 intoxicant tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Kamaljit Kaur alias Toti, a resident of Sangowal village.
The SHO said in another case, 120 intoxicant tablets were recovered from Ranjit Singh, a, a resident of Sangowal village. The accused told the police that his wife used to bring the banned substance and he sold them as contraband. The SHO said both are notorious drug peddlers and cases were pending against them.
