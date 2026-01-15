Woman among 3 booked for firing on youth

In a daylight firing incident on a youth due to an old rivalry in the Islamabad locality on Chandigarh Road, the police have named three accused, including a woman, and arrested one person Malkiat Singh.

Advertisement

Victim Sahil of Shanti Nagar, told the police that on Tuesday evening, he had gone with a friend in his car to market. A Grand Vitara car arrived from the opposite direction, carrying Jathedarni, along with her grandsons Deep and Malkiat Singh and some others. The accused allegedly started beating him up and his companion.

Advertisement

When Sahil tried to flee towards his car, the accused allegedly fired at him with the intention to kill. He narrowly escaped the attack.

Advertisement

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case, named three accused, and arrested one alleged accused, Malkiat Singh. Further investigation is underway.