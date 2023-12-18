Woman among 3 drug smugglers held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 17

The Kapurthala district police have arrested three drug smugglers, including a woman, in two different cases and recovered 550 grams of heroin and Rs 16,000 of drug money from their possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta today said a CIA team nabbed a woman involved in smuggling drugs and recovered 250 grams of heroin from her possession.

The suspect, identified as Raj Kaur, a resident of Dellowal village in Moga district, was arrested near Dana Mandi in Kapurthala, said SSP Gupta. A case under the NDPS Act had been registered.

In another case, the Subhanpur police arrested two drug smugglers, identified as Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, and Jasbir Singh, alias Pala, both residents of Hamira, and recovered 300 grams of heroin and Rs 16,000 drug money from their possession.

SSP Gupta said both suspects were nabbed at a checkpoint near Gurdwara Santsar on the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway. The police also impounded the motorcycle they were riding. The suspects were already facing 11 cases in Kapurthala and Jalandhar districts.

