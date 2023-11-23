Woman among 3 held with heroin

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Phillaur police arrested three drug smugglers, including a woman, and recovered 200 grams of heroin, one pistol, four live cartridges and a stolen car from their possession on Tuesday night. The suspects have been identified as Kulwinder Kaur, a resident of Gannapind village near Phillaur, and Vishal and Simranjit Singh, both residents of Mehatpur. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects. OC

PO lands in police net

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past seven years. Investigating officer (IO) Daljit Singh said the accused had been identified as Baljit Singh, alias Kaku, a resident of Rajo Wal village falling under the Bilga police station. The IO said he was wanted in a case of drug peddling registered in 2014 and was declared a PO in 2016. OC

Three booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked three persons, including two women, on the charge of assaulting a woman. Investigating officer (IO) Nachhtar Singh said the suspects had been identified as Lakhwinder Kaur, a resident of Partap Pura village, his aunt Manjit Kaur and Joga, a resident of Thikri Wal village in Kapurthala. Kulwinder Kaur, a resident of Partap Pura village, complained to the police that the suspects attacked her with sharp weapons and bricks on November 18. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the IPC was registered against the suspects.

#Phagwara