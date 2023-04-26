Woman among 3 peddlers held

Phagwara: The Phagwara police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 25 gram of heroin from their possession. The police arrested Kulwinder Kaur, a resident of Kirpalpur colony, and recovered 5 gram of heroin at a check-point. In the another case, the police recovered 20 gram of heroin from two peddlers. oc
One held for selling liquor
Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a man seized 18 bottles of hooch from his possession. Sandip, a resident of Mirapur village, has been booked under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of Punjab Excise Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95
Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...
Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis
Singapore executed 11 people last year and says the death pe...
India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines
Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...