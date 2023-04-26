Woman among 3 peddlers held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Phagwara police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 25 gram of heroin from their possession. The police arrested Kulwinder Kaur, a resident of Kirpalpur colony, and recovered 5 gram of heroin at a check-point. In the another case, the police recovered 20 gram of heroin from two peddlers. oc

One held for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a man seized 18 bottles of hooch from his possession. Sandip, a resident of Mirapur village, has been booked under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of Punjab Excise Act.