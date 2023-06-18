Woman among 3 POs arrested

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs), including a woman who had been absconding for the past few months. SHO Mohinder Pal said the accused had identified as Kamaljit Kaur, alias Rekha, of Meon Wal village (wanted in a case registered under Section 174-A of the Indian Penal Code) and Ranjit Singh of Talwann village (wanted in a case of theft). The Nurmahal police also arrested a PO, Avtar Singh of Gorsian Peeran village, who was wanted in a case of drug peddling, investigating officer Surjit Singh said. OC

1 held with 200 bottles of hooch

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a Phillaur resident on the charge of selling illicit liquor. SHO Mohindar Pal said 200 bottles of hooch were seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Vikram Ram, a resident of Garra Road. The SHO added that a case under the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the accused and his scooter has been impounded. The accused told the police that he had purchased hooch from Prem Singh of Burj Hassan village. Prem has also been nominated in the case.