Woman among 4 booked for assault

Our Correspondent

PHILLAUR, JANUARY 19

The Bilga police have booked four persons, including a woman, on the charge of assaulting a person. The police have identified the suspects as Ranno, Harjit Singh, Krishan, and Gaurav, all residents of Shadipur village.

Jaskirat Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspect waylaid him on January 14 and pelted him with sticks. A police official said a case under Sections 323, 341, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects.

The official added that in an another case the police booked five residents, including a woman, all residents of Bilga village, for assaulting Santokh Singh of the same village.