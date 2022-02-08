Woman among 4 held with drugs

Hoshiarpur, February 7
The district police have arrested four smugglers, including a woman, and recovered drugs from different places in the past 24 hours. The Mahilpur police have arrested Rajwinder Kaur, alias Rajo, a resident of Langeri Road, Mahilpur, and recovered 55 gram of intoxicating powder from her. The police have also nabbed Gurpreet Singh, alias Monam, a resident of Kotla, and recovered a huge quantity of intoxicating pills and injections from him. The Hariana police have arrested Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, and seized 40 gram of intoxicating powder from him. The Dasuya police have arrested Sandeep Kumar, alias Sunny, a resident of Uchi Bassi, and seized 20 gram of intoxicating powder from him. Separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered. —
