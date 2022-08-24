Woman among 4 POs arrested

Phagwara: The police arrested four proclaimed offenders(POs) absconding for the last many months. The Mehatpur police arrested a woman proclaimed offender (PO), identified as Paramjit Kaur, a resident of Dharme Dian Chhana village, and wanted in a case of selling illicit liquor. Meanwhile, the Nakodar sadar police arrested PO Gian Chand of Talwandi Bharo village, the Shahkot police arrested PO Sundar Singh of Avtar Nagar, Jalandhar, and the Bilaga police arrested PO Roshan Lal Roshi of Phagwarat. OC
Rs 12,000 stolen from shop
Phagwara: Lohian Khas police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing cash and materials from a shop. Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Ward No.5, complained to the police that unidentified persons barged into his electrical material shop, near grain market, on August 21 night and stole Rs 12,000 and electrical cable rolls, CCTV cameras and DVR. Investigating officer Major Singh said a case under Sections 457 and 380, IPC, had been registered against unidentified accused.
