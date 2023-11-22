Woman among 5 booked for assault

Phagwara, November 21
The Shahkot police have booked five persons, including a woman, on the charge of assaulting a woman.
Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Chand said the suspects had been identified as Charanjit Singh, alias Chana, a resident of Thamu Wal village, his wife Amrik Kaur, sons Gurjinder Singh and Lakhwinder Singh, and Satnam Singh, a resident of Ferozepur district.
Rajwinder Kaur, a resident of Thamu Wal village, complained to the police that the suspects barged into her house on November 15. They assaulted and threatened her.
The IO said a case under sections 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC was registered against the suspects.
