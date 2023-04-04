Woman among 7 peddlers held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 3

The Nakodar city police have arrested four drug peddlers, including a woman, on the charge of selling heroin and intoxicating tablets.

The Station House officer (SHO) said 7 grams of heroin and 400 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, Bholi, Harindar, Vishal Sandhu and Karan Singh, all residents of Shankar village.

The SHO aid a case under Sections 21(a), 22(b), 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the accused and impounded a Bolero in which they were traveling. The SHO said the three accused told the police during interrogation that they had purchased contrabands from Bholi. The Mehatpur police arrested three drug peddlers — Ajay Kumar, a resident of Khurampur, Buta Singh and Gurjit Singh, residents of Madhepur village in Ludhiana — with 190 intoxicant tablets said IO Jaspal Singh.

#Nakodar #Phagwara