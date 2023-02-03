Woman among 7 smugglers held; drugs, money seized

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 2

The district police have arrested seven smugglers, including a woman, and recovered drugs and drug money worth Rs 20,000 from their possession in separate cases.

According to information, the Mahilpur police nabbed a smuggler at a naka in the area. They recovered 20 grams of heroin and drug money worth Rs 20,000 from him. The suspect has been identified as Harjit Singh, a resident of Murara, Kapurthala district.

The Chabbewal police arrested Santokh, alias Karan, a resident of Bham, and Paramjit Kaur, a resident of Sarhala Kalan, and recovered 22 grams of intoxicant powder from their possession.

The Garhshankar police stopped two-motorcycle borne persons at a naka laid in the area. During the checking, they recovered a large number of sedative pills from them. The police arrested the suspects, identified as Rishu, a resident of Chak Gujran, and Balkar Singh.

The police seized 45 grams of intoxicant powder from Amandeep Singh, alias Aman, a resident of Sikri, and Tajinderpal Singh, alias Billa, a resident of Goraya.