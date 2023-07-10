Woman among five drug peddlers held

Phagwara, July 9
The Nurmahal police have arrested three drug peddlers, including a woman, on the charge of allegedly selling intoxicating tablets.
Investigating officer Manjit Singh said the suspects had been identified as Aman Deep Kaur, wife of Parminder Singh, a resident of Kang Kalan village in Shahkot and presently living in Bhangala village, Parwinder Singh, a resident of Bilga village, and Deepak Singh, a resident of Jago Sangha village.
The investigating officer said 390 intoxicating tablets were recovered from their possession. A case under Sections 22-B, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had been registered against the suspects. A scooter on which they were travelling with the contraband had also been impounded.
Meanwhile, the Bilga police have also arrested two drug peddlers - Lakhwinder Singh and Ramneet Singh, residents of Nakodar, - with 250 intoxicating tablets. The police also impounded their motorcycle, said investigating officer Sat Pal.
