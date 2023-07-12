Woman among seven held in kidnapping case

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 11

With the arrest of all seven suspects, a team of the Rama Mandi police station has cracked the case of the kidnapping of a New Ganesh Nagar resident.

Illegal arms — including a country-made pistol, three live cartridges, a sword and sharp weapons, a baseball bat, five mobile phones, a bike and car — used in the crime have been recovered from the suspects.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Akashdeep Singh (21), Baljit Singh (45), Manpreet Singh (22), Gurmeet Kaur (33), Amritpal Singh (22) and Arshdeep Singh (21), all residents of Amritsar, and Harvinder Singh (27), a resident of Nawanshahr.

The suspect were reportedly working for Danga Finance, a company involved in financing business.

As per information, on July 8, ASI Victor Masih, chowki in-charge at Dakoha police station, and his team had laid a naka near Kaki village when Harjit Kaur, wife of victim Amrik Singh, lodged a complaint with them. She stated that up to seven persons, who had arrived in a red car and a bike, attacked her husband near their home. They then forcibly took him away. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

A special team was formed and the entire area was cordoned off. At a naka laid between Rama Mandi Chowk and Dhilwan Chowk, a red car matching the description provided by Amrik’s wife was stopped by the police, who rounded up the suspects and freed the victim from them.

“During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they worked for a private finance firm. The firm owner had ordered them to kidnap Amrik Singh and recover a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh. The loan was given to a person by the firm on the victim’s guarantee,” the SHO said.

The police said the suspects were working for the finance firm as recovery gang. The police said the suspects were produced in a local court, which sent them to two-day police remand.