Woman among three arrested in separate cases in Kapurthala

The police have arrested three youths in separate incidents and recovered heroin and intoxicating tablets during routine patrol operations, officials said.

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In the first case, a police team near a local school observed a woman approaching from the opposite side. On noticing the police, she allegedly threw a polythene packet on the ground and attempted to flee. The team acted swiftly and detained her. Upon questioning, she identified herself as Sukho, a resident of a village under Kotwali police station in Kapurthala district. A search of the discarded packet led to the recovery of 6 gram of heroin. A case has been registered.

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In another incident, the police intercepted a youth walking along a rural path. On seeing the police, he reportedly panicked and tried to escape but was apprehended after a brief chase. He was identified as Anchit, a resident of a locality in Phagwara. During the search, the police recovered 40 tablets from his possession. A separate case has been registered against him.

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In a third operation, a police patrol team noticed another suspect behaving suspiciously near a roadside. The individual allegedly threw a packet and attempted to flee but was caught by officials. He identified himself as Raman, resident of Kartarpur. The police recovered 6 gram of heroin from him, following which a case was registered.