Woman among three nabbed for extortion

Phagwara, January 2
The Nakodar police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang of criminals involved in extortion in Nakodar city, and arrested three of the members, including a woman.
SP (Investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahia said that the accused have been identified as Rahul Kumar of Nakodar, his mother Sukhwindar Kaur and his brother-in-law Simran Jit Singh, a resident of Ferozepur.
Bahia said the Nakodar police had received a tip-off from a social activist that the suspects had formed a gang, which used to send death threats to a Nakodar resident, demanding Rs 45 lakh from him. The suspects had asked the resident to send over the money by January 2.
The SP said he studied the case, formed various teams, and arrested three suspects. He noted that Rahul, the kingpin of the gang, had procured some SIM cards using fake documents.
Bahia said a case has been registered against the trio and another suspect — Jaskirat Singh of Shahkot town — under Sections 386, 120-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is under way.
