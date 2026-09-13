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Home / Jalandhar / Woman among two booked for Nurmahal visa fraud

Woman among two booked for Nurmahal visa fraud

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:25 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked two travel agents, including a woman, for allegedly duping a Nurmahal resident of Rs 8.30 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Nakodar DSP Onkar Singh Brar, who is the investigating officer in this case, said the accused have been identified as Joti Mehra of Nawan Nangal and Mohit Khan of Jol Nangal village in Rupnagar. Harbajan Singh of Mohalla Kohlian, Nurmahal, complained to the police that he paid Rs 8.30 lakh to the accused for facilitating his migration abroad, but he was neither sent abroad, nor got back the money. oc

woman duped

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of Rs 7.40 lakh

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Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested a woman travel agent for duping a Nurmahal village woman of Rs 7.40 lakh on the pretext of sending her family abroad. The accused have been identified as Parveen of Golden Colony, Nakodar. Gita Rani of Fatehpur village had complained to the police that she had paid Rs 7.40 lakh to the accused for facilitating her family’s migration to England, but the accused neither sent her family abroad, and nor paid the money. oc

Villager held for murder bid

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Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a villager on the charge of attempting to kill a policeman. The accused has been identified as Lakhwindar Singh of Yusafpur Darewal village. Constable Rajindar Partap Singh of Lohian Khas said the accused attacked him on the head with a brick with the intention to kill. He fell to the ground and raised the alarm. His colleagues rushed him to the Civil Hospital. oc

Man booked for rash driving

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked an unidentified vehicle driver on the charges of rash driving and mischief. Jatindar Kumar of Bajuha Khurd village in Nakodar complained to the police that the accused was driving his vehicle very fast and hit his brother Vijay Kumar riding two-wheeler on the Phillaur-Nurmahal road and seriously injuring him and damaged the vehicle. oc

6 nabbed for drug peddling

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a man on the charge of selling heroin. Fifteen gram of heroin was recovered from Gourav of Saidpur Jhirri village. The police also arrested Tirath Singh and Satnam Singh with 60 intoxicating tablets. The Mehatpur police arrested woman Surjito with 48 tablets. The Nakodar police arrested Gora with 52 intoxicating tablets. The Nakodar police arrested Raj Pal of Mudh village with 24 tablets. oc

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