Woman among two die in road mishaps, 2 others hurt

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 22

Two persons, including a woman, were killed, while two others suffered serious injuries in separate accidents in the district last evening.

In the first incident, a person was killed while two others suffered serious injuries after a car and an MUV collided head-on in front of Swami Premanand Charitable Hospital, Mukerian, on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway.

ASI Sukhdev Singh said Arun Kumar, a resident of Chuhad Chakk village falling under Behrampur (Gurdaspur) police station, along with two persons Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Dalia (Gurdaspur), who was in the India Army, and Vinay Kumar, a resident of Behrampur (Gurdaspur), had come to attend a friend’s wedding at Gurjit Farm Aima Mangat.

After attending the wedding, they were going towards Mukerian in a car. When they reached Mukerian, an MUV coming from the opposite side collided head-on with their car while avoiding a bus. As a result, Sandeep died on the spot, while two other car occupants were admitted to the Civil Hospital, Mukerian, in a critical condition.

Vinay was referred him to a specialty hospital due to his critical condition. After getting information, the police reached the spot and initiated investigations into the matter.

In another accident that took place in Garhshankar on the Chandigarh-Hoshiarpur road near Shri Anandpur Sahib Chowk, a woman riding pillion with her husband on a motorcycle was crushed to death under the wheels of a tipper. She fell on the road after their bike collided with a car and was crushed under the wheels of a tipper coming from behind.

Manohar Lal, a resident of Maili village in Mahilpur, said he, along with his wife Kirna Devi (41) and son Nikhil, was going to Maili village from Nawanshahr on a bike. When they reached near the Anandpur Sahib Chowk in Garhshankar around 6:30 pm, a car driver who was going ahead of his bike took a turn recklessly all of a sudden. His bike collided with the car and his wife fell on the road. She was crushed under the wheels of a tipper coming from behind. She died on the spot.

After getting information, the police reached the spot and initiated investigations into the matter.

