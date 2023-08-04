Woman among two POs held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs), including a woman. Investigating officer Lakhvir Singh said the woman had been identified as Ranni, a resident of Dhorra Mohalla, Shahkot. She was wanted in a case of selling illicit liquor registered in 2020 and was declared a PO on March 24, 2023. The IO said another accused had been identified as Sunny, a resident of Dhandowal village. He wanted in a case of acting unlawfully and negligently that can spread a dangerous decease registered in 2021 and was declared a PO on July 22, 2023. OC

Two killed in mishaps

Phagwara: An elderly person died on the spot after he fell while boarding a bus at the Phagwara bus stand on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Jasbir Singh (98). He felt giddiness while boarding the bus and fell down. He was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the Civil Hospital. In another incident, an unidentified person was run over by a train near the Phagwara railway station on Wednesday night. The person was crossing the railway track when the accident took place. The GRP have registered a case and kept the body in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital for identification. OC

20-yr-old girl goes missing

Phagwara: A 20-year-old girl, a resident of Tahli village, has been missing for the past 10 days. Investigating officer (IO) Lovleen Kumar said the girl, Pavandeep Kaur went outside on July 24, but did not return home. A missing report has been registered in this connection.

#Phagwara