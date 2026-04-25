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Home / Jalandhar / Woman among two proclaimed offender travel agents arrested

Woman among two proclaimed offender travel agents arrested

Duped another woman of Rs 18 lakh on promise of sending her abroad

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Ashok Kaura
Lohian Khas, Updated At : 11:40 PM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested a woman travel agent for duping another woman of Rs 18 lakh on the pretext of sending her abroad. Station House Officer (SHO) Gopal Krishan said the accused was identified as Deeksha Thakur, a resident of Hargobind Nagar, Jalandhar. Harpreet Kaur, a resident of Gidarpindi village, complained to Jalandhar (Rural) SSP that she paid Rs 18 lakh to the accused for facilitating her migration to Canada, but neither she was sent abroad nor her money was returned.

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The SHO said a case was registered against accused on February 23, 2024, and she was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) on April 15, 2025. The SHO said the police arrested another travel agent Dilbag Singh of Jang village in Ferozepur district, who was booked on February 12, 2019, and declared a PO on February 2, 2026.

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