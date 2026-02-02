Woman arrested for hurting religious sentiments in viral video

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar, the Adampur police has booked a woman for hurting religious sentiments with her video posted on social media.

Hardeep Kaur, 35, a resident of Jandu Singha, was arrested on Monday morning for using objectionable language against the Prime Minister and Dera chief Sant Niranjan Dass.

PM Modi visited the Dera Sachkhand Ballan to call on the Dera chief Sant Niranjan Dass on Sunday.

Kaur posted a video as her WhatsApp status, in which she complained that she could not get medicine for her sick daughter due to road closures during the Prime Minister’s visit. In the clip, she used abusive language against the Dera chief and the Prime Minister.

After receiving a complaint against the video, which went viral, Adampur police has registered an FIR under Section 153B (malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion or beliefs, equivalent to Section 295A) of the IPC.

Members of the Ravidassia community, led by Joginder Singh, head of the Guru Ravidass Gurdwara at Jandu Singha, submitted a formal complaint against the woman on Sunday night. They also staged a demonstration outside the Adampur police station.

Inspector Ravinder Pal, SHO of Adampur, said, “The woman used extremely foul language against the saint. She tried to incite religious controversy and provoke people, which led to her arrest. Further investigation is underway.”