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Home / Jalandhar / Woman arrested for killing mother-in-law with bricks in Hoshiarpur

Woman arrested for killing mother-in-law with bricks in Hoshiarpur

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 08:54 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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A 56-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her daughter-in-law following a dispute at Mukhliana village in Hoshiarpur district.

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The police have arrested the accused and registered a murder case.

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The deceased was identified as Nirmal Kaur, wife of Bhagwan Singh. The accused, Parmjot Kaur, allegedly attacked her mother-in-law with bricks during an argument at their home on Sunday evening.

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The police said a quarrel broke out between the two women over an issue. During the dispute, Parmjot Kaur allegedly lost her temper and struck Nirmal Kaur on the head with bricks, resulting in her death on the spot.

Parmjot Kaur’s husband, Harpreet Singh, is admitted in a private hospital in Hoshiarpur due to some ailment.

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Villagers informed the police through the emergency helpline 112 about the incident.

The police sent the body for post-mortem and later handed it over to the family members.

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