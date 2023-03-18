Woman arrested with illicit liquor

Phagwara, March 17
The Mehatpur police arrested a woman for selling illicit liquor. IO Harwindar Singh said nine bottles of hooch were seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Rajni Bala, a resident of mohalla Shadi Khan. A case under the Excise Act was registered against the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues
Cong counters with privilege notice against PM Modi | Saffro...
Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for 'green state'
Milk cess on liquor | Sops for electric vehicles | Pension f...
Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Expecting mammoth gathering, Mansa administration tightens s...
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV
Threatens to kill Salman | Security agencies stumped