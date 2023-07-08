Woman arrested with intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar: The police arrested a woman with 73 grams of intoxicant. Inspector Kuldeep Singh, along with a police party, was carrying out checking. They saw a woman coming on foot from Kalewal Lallian village. She was stopped for checking. During questioning, she revealed her identity as Gurdeep Kaur, a resident of Rampur Bildon. During search, intoxicants were recovered from her possession. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Four booked under NDPS Act

Hoshiarpur: The police have arrested three persons from various places and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from them. According to information, the Model Town police arrested two smugglers and recovered 650 intoxicating pills from them at a naka laid in the area. The suspects have been identified as Pawan Kumar Handa, a resident of Katcha Toba, and Avinash Kumar, alias Abhi, a resident of Jahan Khelan. The Bullowal police arrested Gurpreet Singh, alias Kaka, a resident of Kotli, and recovered 27 grams of intoxicant powder from him. Cases under the NDPS act have been registered. OC

Man held with illicit liquor

Shahkot: The police have arrested a person on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating officer Lakhbir Singh said 15 bottles of illicit country-made liquor were seized from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Sarabjit Singh, alias Babbu, a resident of Bagga village. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered. OC

PO lands in police net

Shahkot: The police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was absconding for the past six days. Investigating Officer Sarwann Singh said the accused had been identified as Raja, alias Rahul, a resident of Mohalla Bhag Wala Shahkot. He was wanted in a case of drug peddling registered in 2019 and was declared a PO on July 1, 2023. OC

19-yr-old girl goes missing

Nakodar: A 19-year-old girl, a resident of Khurshad Pur village, has been missing for the past four days. Nirmal Singh complained to the police that his daughter, Shalu, went outside the house on July 3, but did not return. Investigating officer Rajinder Pal Singh said a missing report had been lodged. OC

DC orders flood control rooms

Nakodar: Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishesh Sarangal has ordered to establish flood control rooms at the tehsil level for coordination and better management in case of floods. The DC visited Mahem village on Thursday after receiving reports of a breach in the Phillaur distributary of Bist Doad canal system and directed officials to keep a check on such incidents in the monsoon season. He held discussions with Nakodar MLA IK Mann regarding inundated paddy fields in three villages.