Woman attempts suicide in Phagwara

A 39-year-old woman Manjit Kaur was hospitalised after allegedly consuming phenyl in an apparent suicide attempt near Phagwara. She was rushed to the local Civil Hospital by her family members after her condition deteriorated. According to doctors, she is currently stable and out of danger.

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The incident came to light on Friday after a video recorded by the woman while consuming the toxic substance surfaced on social media. In the video, Manjit Kaur, a resident of village Sunder Rajputa in Phagwara, accused a former sarpanch of being responsible for her extreme step.

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She alleged that around seven or eight years ago, the former sarpanch took her to Mohali on the pretext of marriage and lived with her in a live-in relationship for several years before abandoning her. She claimed the relationship had left her socially ostracised, with neither her parental, nor matrimonial family supporting her and that she continues to face taunts from society.

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In the video, she stated that she was ending her life and held the former sarpanch responsible for her condition. She also made allegations regarding his past conduct, claiming he had similarly been involved with another woman earlier. Additionally, she alleged that his wife was aware of his actions.

Before consuming the substance, the woman appealed to the administration that her family members should not be harassed after her death.

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The police have registered a case and started investigation.