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Home / Jalandhar / Woman beggar assaulted outside Kapurthala temple

Woman beggar assaulted outside Kapurthala temple

Man booked after video goes viral

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:33 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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The police have initiated strict action after a video showing a woman beggar being allegedly assaulted outside the historic Mata Shri Bhadrakali Temple in Kapurthala went viral on social media.

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Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident and following intervention by the Women’s Commission, the police have registered an FIR against the accused. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

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According to information, the viral video shows a man allegedly assaulting a woman, who was sitting outside the temple gate with children. Even after people present on the spot intervened and tried to stop him, the accused allegedly kicked the woman.

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Sources said the accused runs a shop opposite the temple. It is alleged that the accused became angry after children accompanying the woman reportedly tampered with his motorcycle, following which he allegedly started assaulting her. The woman, however, has not lodged any complaint with the police so far.

The incident came to the notice of the authorities after the video was widely circulated on social media. The Women’s Commission and the Human Rights Core Committee reportedly demanded action against the person involved, following which the police began an investigation based on the video.

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DSP Sub-Division Sheetal Singh said during the preliminary investigation, the person seen assaulting the woman in the video was identified as Vikas Sharma of Sheikhpur.

Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused.

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