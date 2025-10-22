DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Woman booked for Rs 10.5 lakh visa fraud

Woman booked for Rs 10.5 lakh visa fraud

The accused has been identified as Inder Kaur of Purdal village near Kapurthala

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:21 AM Oct 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representational purpose
Advertisement

A case of alleged fraud involving Rs 10.5 lakh has been registered against a woman from Bholath under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC for reportedly deceiving a family on the pretext of sending their son to the United States.

Advertisement

SSP, Kapurthala, Gaurav Toora said the accused has been identified as Inder Kaur of Purdal village near Kapurthala. The woman has been accused of cheating Jagjit Singh, alias Jassi, a resident of Jalandhar.

Advertisement

The complaint alleges that Inder Kaur took Rs 10,50,000 from Jagjit Singh’s family, promising to facilitate the overseas placement of his son Rajjit Singh, to the United States. However, after receiving the money, the accused allegedly failed to fulfil the promise and stopped responding to the complainant, leading the family to suspect fraud.

Advertisement

Subsequently, an inquiry was initiated following two applications after which a case was registered on September 10, based on the findings of the Crime Against Women Cell and recommendations from the Kapurthala Police Investigation Unit. Police officials confirmed that the accused has not yet been arrested.

Three booked for visa fraud

Advertisement

The Kapurthala police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly defrauding a resident of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad on a work permit. According to a complaint filed by Rajjeet Singh, a resident of Kartarpur — presently residing at Kapurthala — the accused promised to arrange a four-year work permit for Canada in exchange for Rs 10 lakh. Despite receiving the amount, the accused did not arrange the promised work permit.

The accused have been identified as Harjeet Singh Virk, his wife Baljinder Kaur, residents of village Saiflabad, Kapurthala, and Tajinderpal Singh, a resident of village Mann, Gurdaspur. Based on preliminary inquiry conducted by the police and subsequent legal scrutiny by the office of the District Attorney, Kapurthala, the complaint was found to be substantiated.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts