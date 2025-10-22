Woman booked for Rs 10.5 lakh visa fraud

A case of alleged fraud involving Rs 10.5 lakh has been registered against a woman from Bholath under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC for reportedly deceiving a family on the pretext of sending their son to the United States.

SSP, Kapurthala, Gaurav Toora said the accused has been identified as Inder Kaur of Purdal village near Kapurthala. The woman has been accused of cheating Jagjit Singh, alias Jassi, a resident of Jalandhar.

The complaint alleges that Inder Kaur took Rs 10,50,000 from Jagjit Singh’s family, promising to facilitate the overseas placement of his son Rajjit Singh, to the United States. However, after receiving the money, the accused allegedly failed to fulfil the promise and stopped responding to the complainant, leading the family to suspect fraud.

Subsequently, an inquiry was initiated following two applications after which a case was registered on September 10, based on the findings of the Crime Against Women Cell and recommendations from the Kapurthala Police Investigation Unit. Police officials confirmed that the accused has not yet been arrested.

Three booked for visa fraud

The Kapurthala police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly defrauding a resident of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad on a work permit. According to a complaint filed by Rajjeet Singh, a resident of Kartarpur — presently residing at Kapurthala — the accused promised to arrange a four-year work permit for Canada in exchange for Rs 10 lakh. Despite receiving the amount, the accused did not arrange the promised work permit.

The accused have been identified as Harjeet Singh Virk, his wife Baljinder Kaur, residents of village Saiflabad, Kapurthala, and Tajinderpal Singh, a resident of village Mann, Gurdaspur. Based on preliminary inquiry conducted by the police and subsequent legal scrutiny by the office of the District Attorney, Kapurthala, the complaint was found to be substantiated.