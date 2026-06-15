Woman climbs water tank over alleged police inaction, brought down after hours of talks

A woman from Bhandal Bet village climbed a water tank and threatened to end her life in protest against alleged police inaction regarding complaints filed by her family. After several hours of persuasion by villagers and police officials, she was safely brought down at around 10.00 pm on Saturday.

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The woman, identified as Simranjit Kaur, wife of Dilbag Singh, alleged that on March 31, some youths from the village assaulted her and her daughter-in-law, tore their clothes and snatched away their scooter. She claimed that despite reporting the incident to the police and approaching the village panchayat, no justice had been delivered.

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Simranjit Kaur further alleged that her son was recently the victim of a life-threatening attack, but no concrete action had been taken in that case either. Frustrated by what she described as the police administration's failure to act, she climbed the village water tank on Saturday evening and threatened to commit suicide. As news of the incident spread, a large number of villagers gathered at the site. Police personnel from Dhilwan Police Station also reached the spot and began efforts to convince the woman to come down safely.

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After hours of negotiations, police officials and local residents assured her that appropriate action would be taken regarding her complaints. Following these assurances, she agreed to come down from the tank and was safely rescued at around 10.00 pm.

SHO Harjinder Singh of Dhilwan Police Station stated that Simranjit Kaur has been called to record her statement on Sunday. He added that the police will take the necessary legal action based on her statement and the findings of the investigation.