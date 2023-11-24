Woman constable found dead in rly quarters, suicide suspected

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 23

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) woman constable was found dead in her Railway Colony apartment. The cop, identified as Anisha (24) and hailing from Rajasthan, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan.

Anisha was residing here with her husband, who is also employed in the Railways.

The Navi Baradari police initiated an investigation into the case. SHO Ravinder Kumar said the exact cause of the death would be ascertained only after the autopsy report. Though preliminary investigation suggested that the woman died by suicide, they were waiting for the post-mortem report to reach any conclusion.

He said the police recovered Anisha’s body from the railway quarters late last night. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Jalandhar Civil Hospital. Her family members had been informed about the incident. No suicide note was recovered from the scene.

SHO Ravinder Kumar said the post-mortem would be conducted after the arrival of the woman’s family members. Their statements would be recorded. The husband of the deceased would also be interrogated. If anything suspicious was found, action would be taken accordingly.

