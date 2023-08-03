Woman councillor among four booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 2

The Bilga police have booked a woman councillor and three others on the charge of obstructing Nagar Panchayat officials from performing their duties, criminal trespass and intimidation. Investigating Officer (IO) Nachhatar Singh said that the accused have been identified as Puja, Sukhraj, Manju Bala and Ravi Mohan besides some of their unidentified accomplices.

Bilga Nagar Panchayat Executive Officer Randhir Singh complained to the police that the accused obstructed the officials from performing their duties when they went to vacate the Nagar Panchayat land and threatened them. The IO said a case under Sections 186, 447, 506, 427, 511 and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

