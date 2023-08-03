Woman councillor among four booked

Phagwara, August 2
The Bilga police have booked a woman councillor and three others on the charge of obstructing Nagar Panchayat officials from performing their duties, criminal trespass and intimidation. Investigating Officer (IO) Nachhatar Singh said that the accused have been identified as Puja, Sukhraj, Manju Bala and Ravi Mohan besides some of their unidentified accomplices.
Bilga Nagar Panchayat Executive Officer Randhir Singh complained to the police that the accused obstructed the officials from performing their duties when they went to vacate the Nagar Panchayat land and threatened them. The IO said a case under Sections 186, 447, 506, 427, 511 and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6
44 FIRs for attack on yatra | DGP announces SITs | Vigilante...
Opposition to President: 'PM must address Parliament on Manipur'
Submits memorandum seeking road map for peace
Comply with WHO standards, Centre tells pharma companies
Units found wanting to face the music, says Mandaviya
Parliamnet can’t undo 370, Constituent Assembly’s nod must: Petitioners
A political decision, claims Kapil Sibal