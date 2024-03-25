Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, March 24

A woman and her three-year-old daughter died while her husband had a narrow escape after the motorcycle they were riding was allegedly hit by a tipper on the national highway here this morning. The deceased have been identified as Madhu Bala and her daughter Ashya.

Sharing information, Nand Kishore, a resident of Beh Dullo falling under the Talwara police station, said he, along with his wife Madhu Bala and daughter Ashya, was going to Jahanpur village on his motorcycle for some work around 9.30 am. A tipper, while trying to overtake another vehicle, hit their motorcycle around 200 meters away from Bhangala Chungi, Mukerian. His wife and daughter died on the spot.

ASI Dildar Singh said on the basis of the statement of Nand Kishore, they had arrested the tipper driver. The police also took the tipper into their possession.

Road accidents claim two lives

Hoshiarpur: Two persons were killed while one suffered injuries in two separate road accidents here. According to information, Hardeep Singh, a resident of Chitton village, told the Mahilpur police that his uncle, Narinder Kumar, was returning to the village after distributing invitation cards of his daughter’s wedding. When he reached Nariala village, a truck hit his uncle, leading to his death. In another case, Mahavir Singh, a resident of Ahirana Khurd, told the Mehtiana police that his sons - Kuljeet Singh and Baljeet Singh - were going to Hoshiarpur on a motorcycle to purchase medicines. When they reached near Marnaiyan Khurd village, a vehicle hit their two-wheeler. As a result, Baljeet died, while Kuljeet suffered serious injuries. The police have registered cases and started further investigations into the matter. — OC