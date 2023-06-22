Woman, daughter hit by truck, die

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: A woman and her daughter were killed and another daughter was injured after being hit by a truck. The police of Model Town have started the next action after registering the case. Paltu Sahni, who lives in Bhim Nagar with his family, told the police he was going to take his wife Rinku Devi (40) and daughters Kamini (1) and Sunali (12) to collect junk from the streets. When he reached near the railway gate, a truck passing by hit them. The police have registered a case against the accused driver Ravinder Kumar, a resident of Kakkon.

2 Cars Stolen in quick succession

Phagwara: Two cars parked in front of the residences of their owners were found stolen in Daddal mohalla locality on Wednesday morning. A Honda car (PB-8AZ-2856) was found found stolen before the house of Neeraj Arora. In another incident, one Alto car (PB-07T-1288) was found stolen from the house of Jhughar Singh in the same mohalla. The police have registered a case.