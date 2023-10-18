Woman, daughter shot dead in Patara

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 17

A motorcycle-borne youth fired bullets at a mother-daughter duo while they were at home in Bhujbal village near Patara town this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Ranjit Kaur and her daughter Gurpreet Kaur.

After firing shots at the duo, the assailant took out a petrol bottle and tried to burn their bodies to destroy evidences. The incident spread panic in the area.

Man suspects 'supari' killing On the complaint of Gurdas Singh, husband of Ranjit Kaur, a case has been registered in this regard. He suspected 'supari' killing by his son-in-law, who is residing in the US. Gurdas alleged that his daughter was not on talking terms with her husband. So, he got her and Ranjit killed. The couple was married four years ago. They had a son out of the wedlock.

On the complaint of Gurdas Singh, husband of Ranjit Kaur, a case has been registered in this regard. He suspected ‘supari’ killing by his son-in-law, who is residing in the US.

Gurdas alleged that his daughter was not on talking terms with her husband. So, he got his wife and Ranjit killed. The couple was married four years ago. They had a son out of the wedlock.

The footage of CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood revealed that the incident took place around 10 am. The footage showed that two youth came to their house on a bike. The person riding pillion and wearing a blue turban was seen entering the house, while another one was waiting outside. The turbaned man was seen carrying a pistol inside the house. He comes out after some time and again goes in with a bottle of petrol. They later fled the spot after committing the crime.

Experts from the forensic team collect evidence from the house.

DSP Kunwar Vijay Pal Singh said the suspect fired four bullets. He said further investigation were on into the case. Raids were being conducted to nab the suspects.