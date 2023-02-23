Woman, daughter thrashed over parking charges in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 22

A woman and her daughter were allegedly thrashed by a couple who were working as parking attendants at the bus stand here this afternoon.

The video of the incident went gone viral in which they could be seen pushing and manhandling each other.

It was learnt that a fight broke out between them after the woman and her daughter refused to pay Rs 30 as parking charge. Instead of Rs 30, the woman paid Rs 10 to the parking attendant, following which they stopped her car.

Sukhdev Singh, SHO of the Division Number 6 police station, said a minor dispute turned ugly and both parties started beating each other. The parking charges were Rs 30. As the woman parked her car for a few minutes, she paid only Rs 10, due to which the couple deployed as parking attendants didn’t let them go.

On the complaint of the woman and her daughter, a case under relevant sections had been registered against the couple. However, the accused couple also filed a complaint against the woman alleging that she first manhandled them. Further investigations were on into the matter, he added.

