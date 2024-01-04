Jalandhar: Woman dies, 16-yr-old daughter hurt as car collides with scooter

Jalandhar, January 3
A woman died while her daughter suffered injuries when the scooter they were riding collided with a car near Kamalpur village on the Nawanshahr-Ropar highway.
As per information, the duo, identified as Kamaljit Kaur (40) and her daughter Jasmeet Kaur (16), was going to their relative’s place to give dry fruits ahead of Lohri.
Jasmeet was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, owing to her serious condition.
Meanwhile, two migrant workers died after the bike they were riding was hit by a car in Nawanshahr. The incident took place at 8.30 pm on December 30. The deceased have been identified as Saroj Kumar and Manish Kumar.
The car driver fled the spot after the mishap. A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified car driver.
Notably, accidents due to rash driving are on the rise in Nawanshahr. A 30-year-old man recently lost his life due to rash driving. An unidentified elderly person also died after being hit by a vehicle a few days ago.
