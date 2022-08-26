Woman dies after delivery, kin blame pvt hospital staff

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 25

High drama prevailed at Johal Hospital in Rama Mandi on Wednesday night after family members of a woman, who died after delivery, alleged they were harassed by the hospital staff over non-payment of their dues. They also alleged that the woman died due to doctors’ negligence.

‘No negligence on our part’ Johal Hospital owner Dr BS Johal claimed there was no negligence on their part and the operations were performed on the woman only after the family’s consent.

As per information, Urmila Devi (31), a resident of Basti Bawa Khel delivered a baby boy at the hospital on Wednesday evening. As the baby was born premature, doctors referred him to a child hospital. The woman’s condition also deteriorated after delivery, and doctors had to perform two more operations to stop the excessive bleeding.

However, family members alleged the doctors kept them in the dark about the health status of both the woman and her baby. They alleged the doctors failed to provide the right treatment on time and performed two more operations on the woman without their consent. Besides, they alleged when the woman died, the hospital staff refused to hand over the body over non-payment of bills and hurled derogatory remarks at them while targeting the community they belong to.

The situation at the hospital turned tense, following which, West MLA Sheetal Angural, senior police officials and others reached the spot. MLA Angural requested the police to investigate the case from all angles. He said the hospital had been asked to submit the medical report of the woman to the Medical Board, and accordingly an action would be taken against the hospital.

DCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said on the complaint of the woman’s husband Umesh, a case under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the SC and ST Act has been registered against the hospital owner, and the probe was underway.