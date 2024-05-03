Woman dies after fall from speeding bus

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 2

A 68-year-old woman died after falling from a speeding bus near Goraya yesterday. The deceased was identified as Balbir Kaur of Dhesian-Kaanna village near Goraya.

Lakhwinder Singh, son of the deceased, told the police that his mother went to the Civil Hospital at Wadhala village for medicines. When she was returning home, the mishap occurred. The bus driver took a turn at high speed and his mother fell down from the door steps. She was taken to a hospital in Jalandhar where she succumbed to her injuries.

Rurrka Kalan police post in-charge ASI Charanjit Singh said a case was registered against bus driver Bunty who managed to escape. The police impounded the bus and handed over woman’s body to the family after post-mortem examination.

