Woman dies as bike slips on waterlogged road patch near Phillaur

A woman lost her life in a midnight accident near Phillaur after a motorcycle skidded on a waterlogged patch of a poorly maintained road.

The victim was riding pillion with her son when the bike slipped near village Nagar on New Shahar Road. The woman fell onto the road and a truck coming from behind ran over her, killing her on the spot. Her son, who was driving the motorcycle, sustained minor injuries. The body was sent for post-mortem by the Phillaur police later in the night, though the woman remains unidentified.

The incident triggered anger among local residents, who took to the streets and blocked the New Shahar Road from Apra to Phillaur around 11 pm, leading to a long traffic jam that took police several hours to clear. Villagers alleged that the spot frequently gets flooded due to lack of drainage and that they had repeatedly complained to the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) of Phillaur, but no action had been taken. They claimed the persistent negligence directly resulted in the fatal accident.

As tensions escalated, police and administrative officials, including the Naib Tehsildar, reached the site to pacify the crowd. The protesters demanded immediate repair of the road and insisted that the authorities begin work by the next day before they would allow the body to be moved. In response to the public outcry and accusations of inaction, the administration suspended the BDPO.

Residents maintained that daily accidents occur because rainwater and waste water continue to accumulate on the road, posing constant danger to commuters.

The authorities have assured villagers that appropriate steps will be taken to resolve the drainage issue and prevent such incidents in the future.