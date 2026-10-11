Woman dies as sand-laden truck overturns in Mukerian

A woman was crushed to death after a truck loaded with sand overturned near the gate of the Civil Hospital in Mukerian.

The deceased has been identified as Suman Bala, wife of Karam Chand, a resident of Preet Nagar Colony, Mukerian. She was on her way to a gurdwara to pay obeisance when the accident occurred.

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SHO Princepal Singh said the truck was going from Pathankot towards Jalandhar when, near the Civil Hospital, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid a car coming from the wrong direction. The truck overturned on the road, trapping the woman underneath.

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People gathered on the spot and tried to rescue her, but the heavy load of sand made the operation difficult. A team of the Road Safety Force and the police reached the scene. With the help of a hydra crane, the woman was pulled out after nearly an hour. However, she had died by then.

The police took possession of the body and shifted it to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital. A few street vendors also suffered losses in the incident, but no other casualty was reported.

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The overturned truck led to long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road, disrupting traffic. The police subsequently arranged to remove the truck and restore traffic movement. The driver reportedly fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. Further investigation is underway.