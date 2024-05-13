Woman dies by suicide, husband among 3 held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 12

The Mehat Pur police have arrested the husband of a woman, her father-in-law and mother-in-law on the charge of abetting suicide.

Investigating officer (IO) Davinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Chhohle Bandh village, his father Surjit Singh and his mother Mohinder Kaur Singh.

Surinder Singh, a resident of Khurshaid Pur village falling under the Shidham police station, told the police that his daughter Navjot Kaur’s marriage was solemnised with Jaswinder Singh in 2019. He, along with his father and mother, started harassing and beating up his daughter after the marriage following which his daughter committed suicide on May 11 by consuming some poisonous substance at her in-laws’ house.

The IO said a case under Section 306 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against Jaswinder Singh and his father and mother.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

