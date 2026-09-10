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Home / Jalandhar / Woman dies by suicide in Hoshiarpur village

Woman dies by suicide in Hoshiarpur village

Three members of victim’s in-laws family booked

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:37 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The Chabbewal police have registered a case against three members of a woman’s in-laws’ family on the allegation that she was driven to take the extreme step (die by suicide) due to harassment.

According to a complaint lodged by Gurditt Singh of Giganowal village, his daughter Navjot Kaur allegedly ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in a room on the second floor of her in-laws’ house.

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The complainant alleged that she was distressed over harassment by her in-laws. The police have booked Surjit Singh and Bhupinder Singh, both residents of Jallowal, and Parvinder Kaur, alias Pinky, wife of Gurinder Singh, a resident of Mona, all members of the victim’s in-laws family. Further investigation into the case is in progress.

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